Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $142.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.77.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE:CCK opened at $116.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. Crown has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $118.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.