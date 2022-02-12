Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 295 ($3.99).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 253 ($3.42) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 167.35 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49). The company has a market capitalization of £28.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.59.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

