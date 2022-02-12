Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.54) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($75.05) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($89.30) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.92).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,202 ($70.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,724 ($63.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,306 ($85.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,486.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,321.66. The stock has a market cap of £8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.58.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

