Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($211.49) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($200.69) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($188.51) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($177.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €165.04 ($189.70).

ETR:DB1 opened at €157.70 ($181.26) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 1 year high of €163.35 ($187.76).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

