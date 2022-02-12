Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Diageo were worth $237,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 9,707.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 37,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 109.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

DEO stock opened at $201.75 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

