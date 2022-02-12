Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 13th. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

In other Dicker Data news, insider David Dicker purchased 48,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.67 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of A$704,160,000.00 ($499,404,255.32). Also, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.69 ($10.42), for a total transaction of A$367,250.00 ($260,460.99).

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.