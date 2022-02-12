Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 25,683 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Ulta Beauty worth $134,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $362.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

