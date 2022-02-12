Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Nutrien worth $138,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nutrien by 28.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutrien by 19.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 148,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 112.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

