Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $135.63 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.75% of Renasant worth $135,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNST. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Renasant by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Renasant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 19.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

