Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $142.80 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.59% of Adtalem Global Education worth $142,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,518 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 258,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,157 shares of company stock worth $199,871. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATGE opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

