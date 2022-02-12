Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,851 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of Lamar Advertising worth $141,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 61,885 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 403,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.85. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.