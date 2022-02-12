Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Booking worth $144,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,530.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,382.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,350.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,687.29.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
