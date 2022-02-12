Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Down 2.2%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) shares were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 53,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 33,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83.

Get Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.06% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.