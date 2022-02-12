disBalancer Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $84,797.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.72 or 0.06878495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,141.26 or 0.99792232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006339 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,316,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,781,897 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

