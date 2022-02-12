Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

DIV stock opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.39 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$374.09 million and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.82.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

