Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $200.63 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

