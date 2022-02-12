Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.11.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.