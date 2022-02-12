DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.50 and last traded at $100.57. 64,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,711,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

