Dover Co. (DOV) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 15th

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dover to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NYSE:DOV opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

