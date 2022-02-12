Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Dover has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

DOV opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average is $170.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

