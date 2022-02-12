Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. Doximity has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

