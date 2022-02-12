Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.
Shares of Doximity stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. Doximity has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
