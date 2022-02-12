Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce sales of $72.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.50 million and the lowest is $71.89 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $62.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $301.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

DCT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,757,750. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 364,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.38, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.