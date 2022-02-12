Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

