DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Bank of America

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.35.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE:DD opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 669,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.