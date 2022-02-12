Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO) fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 231,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 127,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

