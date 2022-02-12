DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

