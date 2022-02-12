Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Coherent were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Coherent by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,756,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherent by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,235,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Coherent by 96.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

COHR stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.43. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

