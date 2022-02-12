Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $698,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,500,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $214.45 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

