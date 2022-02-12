Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $729,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUBO opened at $10.71 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.09.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

