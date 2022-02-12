Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

