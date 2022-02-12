Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,850 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after purchasing an additional 412,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 723,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -292.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

