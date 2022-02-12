Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,260 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.45. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $113.48 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.