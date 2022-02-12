Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $652,000 Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $136.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

