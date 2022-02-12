Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.34. 609,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,588,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

