DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. DZS reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

DZSI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 148,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DZS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DZS by 5.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in DZS by 5.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

