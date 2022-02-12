DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. DZS updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,198. The company has a market cap of $397.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.29. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DZS by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the third quarter worth $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DZS by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DZS by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

