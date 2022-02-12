E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.94) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.79) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.79) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.79) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.26) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.04 ($13.84).

FRA EOAN opened at €12.18 ($14.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.25. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.70) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.41).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

