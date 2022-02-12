easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.14) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.53) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 706 ($9.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 664.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36). In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,184.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

