easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $760.00.

ESYJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

easyJet stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. 14,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

