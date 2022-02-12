easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $760.00.

ESYJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

easyJet stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. 14,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

