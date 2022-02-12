Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the January 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.83. 375,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,442. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

In other Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

