Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,163,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $182,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.37 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

