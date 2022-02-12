Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.66% of 10x Genomics worth $106,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,236 shares of company stock worth $26,958,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.78. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

