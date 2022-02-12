Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $100,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

