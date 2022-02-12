Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,134 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $121,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.