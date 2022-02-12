Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ETW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 452,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,290. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

