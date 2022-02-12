Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several brokerages have commented on ECVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.