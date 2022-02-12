Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Edenred from €53.50 ($61.49) to €51.50 ($59.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Edenred alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $21.35 on Friday. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.