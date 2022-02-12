Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

