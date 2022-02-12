Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edison International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.73.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

